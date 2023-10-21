Jerry Jones Thinks Penalties Should be ‘the Same for Both Sides,’ Even out During the Game

Jerry Jones has a novel idea: He thinks penalties should be called “equally” and generally even out for both teams during a game. But is that practical or even the right thing to do?

You be the judge.

During an interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week, the Cowboys owner and general manager spoke about his team’s recent win over the San Diego Chargers, which he apparently felt was officiated in an ideal way.

“Penalties are a big part of this,” Jones explained on Friday. “Generally, in a given game, if the officiating is ‘what’s good for the goose, good for the gander,’ is the same for both sides, offense [and] defense, then you really haven’t had a game outcome change. And that one the other day [against the Chargers], we all got it equally.”

In the Chargers-Cowboys game on Monday night, the Chargers were hit for nine penalties for 79 yards, and the Cowboys were assessed 11 penalties for 85 yards.

Who can argue with this, right?

This would truly be the ideal. If both teams are assessed penalties at or about the same number and severity, then officiating is not a factor in the game, which is what everyone wants.

Here’s the problem: What if both teams aren’t committing penalties at the same level?

To have equity in penalty distribution – ethically – both teams would have to commit them at the same level, which is not always the case. So, what would the referee be left to do in this situation? Start issuing penalties to the other side just to even them out? That’s obviously a terrible idea and not a real solution either.

But, Jones’ comments speak to a greater sense of dissatisfaction that is prevalent among not only fans but also, apparently, Hall of Fame owners of one of the league’s most popular franchises, and that is that officials are playing far too big a role in determining the outcome of the game. A second point in Jones’ comments could also be the assertion that penalties are not being called equally.

That is also something that is felt by fans.

Anyone who has watched the Kansas City Chiefs play football this year has seen this. Whether it’s Jawaan Taylor getting away with multiple illegal formation penalties during the Chiefs’ Week 1 game against the Lions or the horrific calls made every time Patrick Mahomes throws an interception. It seems like Mahomes cannot throw a pick without some kind of infraction against the other team.

In the past, this has been considered barroom talk. Fans of jilted teams sharing “war stories” of how their team was robbed by refs and money-hungry NFL executives who “hate their team.” But now, with Jones’ comments, whether he intended to impart this sentiment or not, he reveals that these issues are recognized and felt even at the league’s highest levels.

Will anything change?

Probably not, at least not right away. NFL officiating rivals CNN and Congress in terms of popularity. It’s the worst in this 47-year-old football fan’s lifetime. But we don’t need officiating equity. We need the penalties officials call to be assessed in an equal fashion, not a similar number.

Pass interference needs to be called the exact same way, no matter who the quarterback is. But it’s time for the league to begin finding ways to limit the influence of referees on the game.

No one pays to watch them.