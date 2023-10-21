Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Slammed with $50k Fine for Inappropriate Conduct Toward Concussion Doctor

A sideline outburst directed at the NFL’s concussion doctor last week is about to make Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 lighter in the wallet.

The NFL announced the punishment Friday after the NFL ruled that Adams “directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical conduct” at the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant that the league has in place at every game.

Adams reportedly yelled at the doctor while Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo was being evaluated for a possible concussion. Bobo had taken a strong hit from Bengals safety Dax Hill after a 20-yard reception and lined up to play on the next down. However, the neurotrauma consultant pulled him from the game to be evaluated.

As Bobo was being led away to the medical tent, Adams repeatedly screamed, “He good!” at the doctor.

Had this been the only time Adams had come into conflict with a neurotrauma consultant, he likely would not have been fined. However, it is his second time getting in a doctor’s face this month. The first instance came on October 2 after Adams himself was ordered to be evaluated after taking a knee to the head while trying to tackle Giants QB Daniel Jones.

The Seahawks will take on the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 EST.