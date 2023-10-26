VIDEO: Fitness Trainer ‘Proud’ to Tear Down Posters of Kidnapped Israeli Kids

A fitness trainer told a cameraman he was “proud” to tear down a poster of kidnapped Israeli children as he entered Gold’s Gym in Venice, California.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a man TMZ Sports identifies as fitness trainer and model Zaid Shaat began tearing down posters of Israeli children being held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas. Shaat was confronted by a cameraman who challenged him to explain why he was crumpling the posters and if he was proud of himself for doing it.

“I am proud of myself,” Shaat replied. He then told the cameraman to “Get the f*ck away.”

Fitness Trainer Zaid Shaat said he is Proud to go around on Tear down Poster of Kidnapped Israel Kids😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wdViY68vXf — BIGMANSHANE1710 (@BIGMANSHANE1) October 26, 2023

On Shaat’s Instagram bio, which he has since made private, he describes himself as a “Lifetime Natural Athlete” whose mission is to “motivate people to live a healthy lifestyle. I am passionate about helping people achieve their goals and dreams.”

He is apparently uncaring or unaware of the irony of working out at Gold’s Gym – an iconic fitness brand begun by a Jewish bodybuilder named Joe Gold.

Israeli forces numbering over 300,000 are currently poised to launch an invasion of Gaza to destroy Hamas after the terrorist organization invaded Israel on October 7 and brutally murdered more than 1,400 Israelis.