‘We Want More Football!!!’: Rob Gronkowski Says Networks Overdoing Taylor Swift Coverage

Rob Gronkowski no longer gets paid to play football. Now he gets paid to analyze football and give his opinion about it. After analyzing the broadcast network’s coverage of Taylor Swift, Gronk’s opinion is that he’s done with it.

Appearing on FanDuel’s Up & Adams on Wednesday, the Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer says that the broadcast network’s insistence on constantly showing shots of Swift has taken things over the top.

“I would just say ‘Bye, bye, bye.’ It’s just a little bit too much,” Gronkowski said, even though Swift did not sing that song.

“Yes, you can show her. Maybe have her perform a song now since they’re hyping her up every single week. But we want more football! Yes, it’s fine that you show her, but not every single play.”

Gronkowski added that he felt the focus should be on the players that the fans paid to see.

“That’s my point – show the players, show the players’ celebrations.”

This does not mean that Gronk begrudged Kelce, or feels that he is undeserving of Swift, or the added media attention.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“You know, it’s wonderful, he deserves it all,” Gronk told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“He’s had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he’s a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get. And he can move. Like I said, I had a dance-off with him, and his hips can groove, so it’s great to see him doing his thing on and off the field. He deserves it all.”

The biggest culprit in the Swift overload is CBS. The constant showing of Swift and Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was especially egregious on Sunday during Kansas City’s win over San Diego.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes look on during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

However, the ratings for the games where Swift has appeared have been monstrous, meaning that the networks aren’t going to stop showing her anytime soon.

