WATCH: Bucs Punter Jake Camarda Uses Helmet to Smack Bills’ Greg Rousseau in the Head

Perry Knotts_Getty Images
Perry Knotts/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda used his helmet to take a shot at Bills player Greg Rousseau as the teams mixed it up on the field during Thursday Night Football.

In the second quarter, after placekicker Chase McLaughlin held the ball for Camrada to send through the uprights, the refs lit up the field with whistles, Fox Sports reported.

As the TV cameras panned back to the 57-yard line, it was clear that the players of both teams were in the middle of a fracas.

With the refs trying to break up the shoving match, Camrada can be seen pulling off his helmet and using it to take a shot at the Bills player. Camrada’s helmet is clearly seen as it bounces off Rousseau’s helmet after the punter swung it.

Watch:

The two briefly confronted each other but nothing else developed from it, the video shows.

Despite the flag on the play, though, officials ended up letting the kick from the 57-yard line stand, giving the Bills the advantage 10-3.

It is not clear if the refs saw Camrada’s misuse of his helmet, but he was not cited for any misconduct.

Many on social media were shocked that Camrada suffered no repercussions from the incident.

