WATCH: Bucs Punter Jake Camarda Uses Helmet to Smack Bills’ Greg Rousseau in the Head

Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda used his helmet to take a shot at Bills player Greg Rousseau as the teams mixed it up on the field during Thursday Night Football.

In the second quarter, after placekicker Chase McLaughlin held the ball for Camrada to send through the uprights, the refs lit up the field with whistles, Fox Sports reported.

As the TV cameras panned back to the 57-yard line, it was clear that the players of both teams were in the middle of a fracas.

With the refs trying to break up the shoving match, Camrada can be seen pulling off his helmet and using it to take a shot at the Bills player. Camrada’s helmet is clearly seen as it bounces off Rousseau’s helmet after the punter swung it.

Watch:

The #Bills and #Buccaneers are fighting and #Bucs Jake Camarda took off his helmet and swung it… and the refs picked up the flag! pic.twitter.com/yEl16GePDS — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 27, 2023

The two briefly confronted each other but nothing else developed from it, the video shows.

Despite the flag on the play, though, officials ended up letting the kick from the 57-yard line stand, giving the Bills the advantage 10-3.

It is not clear if the refs saw Camrada’s misuse of his helmet, but he was not cited for any misconduct.

Many on social media were shocked that Camrada suffered no repercussions from the incident.

How was Jake Camarda allowed to keep playing? pic.twitter.com/XJcPqT3F7V — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) October 27, 2023

REALLY BAD: #Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda took his helmet off and slammed it on a #Bills players head in front of THREE REFS and they called nothing on him 😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/r0pNFUrDEJ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 27, 2023

The #Bills and #Buccaneers are fighting and #Bucs Jake Camarda took off his helmet and swung it… and the refs picked up the flag! pic.twitter.com/yEl16GePDS — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 27, 2023

Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda took off his helmet and hit a Bills player's head. He did this in front of the refs and nothing was called

(via @_MLFootball)pic.twitter.com/COuj8mP18q — Badge NFL News (@Badge_NFL_News) October 27, 2023

