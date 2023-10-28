VIDEO: Cal-USC Game Delayed by Protests Over Professor’s Stalking Suspension

A protest at midfield delayed the start of the game between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans on Saturday.

While news outlets and social media speculation ran rampant that the protests were connected to the war between Israel and Hamas, the demonstration was actually in support of Cal-Berkeley Professor Ivonne del Valle, who was recently suspended for alleged stalking.

The USC vs Cal game is delayed due to a protest at the 50-yard line pic.twitter.com/2XQ8IQlVXB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

In all, 15 people were involved in the protest, and all were arrested.

An investigation launched by the University of California found that del Valle harassed UC Davis Professor Joshua Clover in defiance of orders not to have any contact with him.

The California athletic department says they knew a protest could occur.

“We were aware a protest may take place at today’s game, and our top priority was the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and fans,” the department told Fox News Digital. “We are grateful for the work our security personnel did today to ensure we had a peaceful resolution.”

This is not del Valle’s first suspension. She was suspended for nine months in 2021 after breaking her promise not to have contact with Clover.

“Del Valle admitted to visiting Clover’s mother’s home, calling his office line at least ten times within a 90-minute span and attaching a note outside his door that said, ‘Here lives a pervert,'” Fox News reports. “The investigation also found she once keyed his car, contacted his friends and posted a photo of his partner online.”

USC defeated Cal, 50-49.