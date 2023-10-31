WATCH: Davante Adams Angrily Slams Helmet During Sidelines Tirade

No one is happy when they lose. But Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is really, really unhappy when he loses.

The Raiders star receiver, frustrated by another loss and another game where his team barely threw him the ball, took his frustrations out on his helmet Monday night after the Raiders’ 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions.

While I’m no professional lip reader, it appeared as though Adams also had some not-suitable-for-work comments after throwing his helmet.

In his post-game interview, Adams struggled to express his frustration while not saying anything that would get “blown up” by the media.

When asked about his feelings after the loss, Adams kept it simple.”Frustration, but that kind of goes without saying.”

Adams has been discussed as a possible trade candidate before Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, the Raiders have reportedly told him he will not be traded.