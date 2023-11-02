VIDEO: Ex-Cardinals Executive Bill Bidwill Jr. Left Bloody After Wife Allegedly Hit Him ‘A Hundred Times’

Former Arizona Cardinals executive Bill Bidwill Jr. was found with his head and face covered in blood when police in Paradise Valley, Arizona, responded to a domestic incident on June 9, according to a newly released police body cam video of the incident.

Officers reportedly responded to the Bidwell’s home around 6 p.m. and encountered Bidwell, who told them his wife, Nicole Bidwill, had attacked him over an argument about installing carpet in their home.

“She was very upset at me,” Bidwill is heard telling officers in the video first reported by TMZ.

“I’m sitting on the couch, and she’s screaming at me. And I was trying not to escalate because she has a very bad temper,” the former NFL front office man said.

“And then she started hitting me,” he added, “and I just started defending myself.”

Bidwell then said that his wife smashed a glass of beer into his head during the argument, as well, and said that Nicole “must have hit me a hundred times.”

He added that when he tried to leave the room, she followed and grabbed him, held on, and continued hitting him. He told officers that she was “beating the shit out of me.”

But when officers told him they were going to arrest Nicole and take her to the station, he replied, “She is not going to tolerate that well.”

Another video during the police encounter showed Nicole refusing to cooperate with officers.

At first, she refused to climb down from a car hood upon which she was lying. Then, she would not answer questions, saying she wanted to wait for her daughter, who is an attorney. Then, when officers cuffed her and told her she was under arrest, she refused to walk to their squad car.

Officers eventually physically lifted her and manhandled her to the car to take her to the station.

Officials have not released any information on Nicole’s condition when she was taken into custody. She was later charged with one count of assault on June 10.

Bidwell did not press charges on Nicole, and she was released.

The Cardinals released a statement on the incident, asking for privacy for the family.

“Two weeks ago, Nicole Kugler Bidwill was involved in an incident that resulted in her arrest. This is a difficult time for their family, but her husband and children love her very much and are thankful that she is currently receiving the help she needs. They ask that their family’s privacy be respected as they deal with this challenging personal situation,” the team wrote.

Bidwell served as vice president of the Cardinals when his dad, Bill Bidwill Sr., owned the team, but he left the organization in 2019. He is no longer involved in the NFL.

