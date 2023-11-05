Clueless Fans Rip ESPN Reporter’s Joke About ‘Germans Bombing Pearl Harbor’ During Chiefs-Dolphins Game

Warner Todd Huston

NFL fans jumped to their X accounts to rip an ESPN reporter for joking that the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor during the Chiefs-Dolphins game. But the fans were clearly clueless that the reporter’s joke was a reference to a famed Animal House bit.

During the game, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington wrote, “A mere history lesson here in Germany should provide the Dolphins all the hope they need in the second half. After all… Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor??”

Darlington was, of course, riffing on the famed scene in the 1976 film Animal House where college character Bluto Blutarsky (John Belushi) cluelessly bloviated, “Nothing is over until we decide it is! Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?”

Unfortunately, many younger X users did not get the reference and jumped to X to blast Darlington as apparently not knowing the history of World War Two.

While Gen Z and Gen Y NFL fans seemed utterly clueless that Darlington was referencing Animal House, many others were laughing at ignorance of the detractors who thought Darlington was the idiot.

Whatever you think of Darlington’s Animal House reference, it didn’t help the Miami Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won 21-14.

