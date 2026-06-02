NFL Social Media Accounts Passed on Celebrating the First Day of Pride Month

The National Football League’s official social media accounts took a pass on celebrating “Pride Month” on June 1, the first day of the month-long recognition.

The lapse is not exactly surprising. While most of its teams have gone all-in for Pride Month, the league itself has not mentioned it since 2023, when it launched its “Football is for everyone” campaign, according to the New York Post.

Still, the league issued a statement to the press reasserting its support for the LGBTQ community.

“Pride Month is recognized throughout June, and the NFL will continue to highlight and amplify Pride-related content, community initiatives, and celebrations taking place across the league,” the NFL said in its statement. “Throughout the month, we look forward to opportunities to showcase the work of the NFL, our clubs, players, partners, and community organizations supporting LGBTQ+ communities.”

Last year, 12 NFL teams failed to mention Pride Month as June kicked off.

So far this month, 9 teams have not posted a celebratory message for Pride Month. Those teams include the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and the New Orleans Saints.

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