Top New Jersey Democrat Operative Removed from Eagles Game After Displaying American-Israeli Flag

According to reports, New Jersey businessman and top Democrat operative George Norcross was removed from Lincoln Financial Field during Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game when he draped an American-Israeli flag over the ledge of his suite. And now he might sue the team.

The 67-year-old political powerbroker was in a private suite at the stadium when he was approached by security, apparently because of the flag draped over the edge of the suite, according to Fox News.

The video shows Norcross having heated words with the security guard, after which he is escorted out of the suite seating area.

Norcross later confirmed that he was kicked out of the stadium for displaying the flag.

“Yesterday, I was forcibly removed and assaulted by the non-police security staff of Lincoln Financial Field and the Eagles/NFL for refusing to remove a 3′ x5′ American and Israeli flag I’d hung off the box I was sitting in,” he told the New Jersey Globe.

Norcross went on to defend the “statement” contained in the flag.

“As a longtime passionate fan and season ticket holder,” Norcross told the paper, “I have watched the Eagles/NFL make clear and strong statements on numerous important civil justice issues and ethnic and world conflicts, including supporting the people of Ukraine, so as a strong supporter of Israel – a country which was viciously attacked by the terrorist group Hamas less than a month ago – I thought it was an important statement to make.”

Stadium officials told him they won’t allow “Signs, banners or similar items that are obscene or indecent, not event-related, potentially offensive to other patrons, capable of blocking the views of other fans or otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles are prohibited.”

Norcross, though, did not understand how his flag was “obscene” or “indecent.”

“It remains unclear why the Eagles/NFL believe that the US-Israeli flag should be deemed ‘obscene or indecent’ or otherwise inappropriate — which is what I was cited for — and should therefore be ripped down despite both issuing public statements strongly supporting Israel following the October 7th attacks,” he said.

Norcross said he is contemplating taking the Eagles to court over the issue.

“But as I consider whether to file suit against the Philadelphia Eagles,” he wrote, “the NFL and the security company which yanked me out of the box and paraded me in front of thousands of fans, I urge other supporters of Israel to make their feelings known to the team and the NFL just as they have to universities like Penn and Harvard.”

