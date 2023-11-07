Former Pro Soccer Player Allegedly Flashes Nazi Salute to Pro-Israel Demonstrators

Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel, a former US National Women’s Soccer League player, allegedly flashed the Nazi salute at pro-Israel demonstrators in Los Angeles.

Van Ginkel, who previously played for the Angel City Football Club, reportedly flashed the “Sieg Heil” salute from the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. A video of the alleged incident was shared by StopAntisemitism :

Beverly Hills, CA – car driving by a pro Israel rally yesterday stopped to shout “Heil Hitler” then proceeded to throw up a Nazi salute (caught on camera). Recognize them? DM us. pic.twitter.com/pX9U6N4NPU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 6, 2023

What happened before the incident remains unclear.

“Behind the wheel was another professional soccer player — identified by the group as Samim Haydari,” noted the New York Post. “Ferrer Van Ginkel, a 25-year-old Brazilian native, played in Angel City FC’s inaugural season in 2022. Her contract was not renewed at the end of the year.”

The Angel City Football Club denounced Van Ginkel’s alleged salute.

“Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel does not play for Angel City Football Club, nor has she been affiliated with the club since November 2022. We condemn her recent actions and statements,” the team said.

Van Ginkel and Haydari issued a video apology on Monday, saying they acted “childish.”

“I know we have approached the situation with hate and made it worse with our actions,” Haydari said. “We acted childish … All we can do is become better [and] learn a lesson from this. We cannot change the past.”

