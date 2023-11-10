Strongman Legend and Actor Thor Björnsson Tells Fans of ‘Unbearable Loss’ of Infant Daughter After Stillbirth

Legendary strongman contestant and Game of Thrones actor Thor Björnsson delivered heartbreaking news to his fans on Instagram early Friday morning with a report on the loss of his infant daughter.

Months ago, Björnsson and his wife, fitness model Kelsey Henson, were celebrating the coming birth of their child. But Friday, that joy turned to sorrow.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, born Nov 8th at 21 1/2 weeks gestation,” Björnsson wrote on Instagram, adding that things quickly took a turn for the worst. “After a noticeable decrease in movement we found out her heart had stopped beating.”

“Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter. She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde lashes and brows and a little smile for mom and dad. The love we feel for her is overwhelming,” the bereaved couple added,” Björnsson wrote.

“The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love. All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again. Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we grieve this unbearable loss,” the post said.

“Thank you all for any kind words and support,” the couple concluded.

Only weeks ago, Björnsson had posted about how excited he, his wife, and his young son were to welcome the new baby into their lives.

Fans were elated over the impending birth, but now they are offering heartfelt condolences for their loss.

