Touhy Family Reveals Records Reportedly Showing Michael Oher Got $138K in ‘Blind Side’ Profits

As the court cases continue to drag on between former NFL player Michael Oher and his former foster family, the Touhys, the family has presented records showing they paid Oher $138,000 in profits from the famed 2009 film The Blind Side.

The Touhy family and attorneys supplied a Tennessee court with images of deposits and other paperwork that they say shows that they paid Oher substantial amounts from the money they got for the film starring Sandra Bullock.

The first of the documents reportedly dates from 2007, a few years before the movie debuted, according to TMZ. Others date to as recently as April of this year.

The records show payments as little as $117 and as much as $31,500, court documents say.

“By agreement between the family members including Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, their children SJ and Collins, as well as Michael Oher, the book and movie proceeds were to be split five ways,” the Touhys said in their filing. “These funds represent funds paid to Mr. Tuohy and the portion paid over to Mr. Oher.”

For his part, Oher seems to think he is owed much more than what he has been paid to date. Perhaps even hundreds of thousands. Oher has filed a lawsuit against the Touhy family, demanding a strict and complete accounting.

Oher also claims that the family received payments on his behalf when they had control of his finances through a conservatorship.

The Touhys, though, deny this.

“The Tuohy’s have never received any money as conservators on behalf of Michael Oher,” the Tuohys’ attorneys told the court, “and further never had control over any funds or any dealings on behalf of Mr. Oher during the entire term of the conservatorship.”

“In fact,” they added, “the Tuohy’s spent tens of thousands of dollars of their own money to support Mr. Oher during his high school and college years.”

