Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

Ex-NFL wide receiver Devon Wylie died at 35, his family announced on Monday. The family did not disclose the cause of death.

“We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” the post read, according to ABC 30 in Fresno. “There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”

Wylie, a native of Sacramento, played for Fresno State from 2007-2011.

“Wylie played in six NFL games as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2012 and had six catches for 53 yards and also had 14 kickoff and punt returns,” Yahoo Sports reports. “He then joined the Tennessee Titans in 2013 and played in two games with the Titans.

“After one season in Tennessee, Wylie had stints with six different teams over the next two seasons before spending his final season in football in the Canadian Football League in 2016.”