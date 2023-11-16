Raptors Announcer Introduces Rookie Gradey Dick as ‘Mr. Big Dick Energy’

The announcer for the Toronto Raptors got quite creative Wednesday as he introduced rookie Gradey Dick as “Mr. Big Dick Energy” before Toronto’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena.

The announcer, Herbie Kuhn, has worked for the team since 1995, TMZ Sports reports.

“Wearing number one, Mr. Big Dick energy!” Kuhn shouted during the intros.

The Raptors announcer introduced Gradey Dick as "Mr. Big Dick Energy." (🎥: @adam_la2karis) pic.twitter.com/bc5XsST2O7 — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) November 16, 2023

Kuhn’s tenure with the franchise likely improves his odds of not getting in trouble over the incident. Full points to the longtime PA announcer for his creativity. Though, we know fun creativity is frowned upon nowadays. Especially fun creativity that celebrates masculinity.

The Raptors next play at Scotiabank on Friday. We’ll see how Kuhn handles the intros then.