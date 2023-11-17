NFL Investigating Bengals over Joe Burrow Injury After Deleted Video

Things went badly for the Bengals last night as they dropped their second game in a row to the Ravens. And now, things look like they’re about to get much worse.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the league intends to investigate why the Bengals did not list QB Joe Burrow on their injury report after a video of Burrow getting off the team bus showed him with a brace on his wrist. Burrow left Thursday night’s game against the Ravens after suffering an injury to that same wrist.

The NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list QB Joe Burrow on their injury report when the team posted a picture of him wearing a device on his wrist Wednesday night and he appeared to be hampered by the injury early in the Thursday night game that he later left, the… pic.twitter.com/xba8URiWri — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

The video appeared on social media Tuesday.

Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist. 🎥 Here’s video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore. Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/XcqX6oMODA — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 16, 2023

The Bengals deleted the post containing the video, but, as we know, the internet is forever.

“It looked like he sprained his wrist,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game. “Fell on it early in the game and then felt it on the touchdown pass.”

There’s no doubt this is true. However, this doesn’t explain the wrist brace Burrow wore the day before the game. Taylor denied knowing anything about a wrist injury to his star QB prior to the game.

Here's the play where Joe Burrow appears to have hurt his wrist after being hit by Jadeveon Clowneypic.twitter.com/OsZ8nvagzE — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 17, 2023

Burrow exited the game after going 8-of-14 for 68 passing yards with a touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase. Jake Browning replaced him, but the Bengals offense did not recover, and Cincinnati fell to the Ravens 34-20.

If the Bengals are found guilty of not disclosing Burrow’s injury, they could be fined and lose a draft pick.