Stadium Drone Intrusion Stops Play at Bengals – Ravens Game

A drone intrusion over the stadium stopped play Thursday night during the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals game.

The game’s second quarter was brought to a dramatic halt when a drone flashing red and green lights hovered above M&T Bank Stadium as Amazon’s game cameras shifted skywards from the field to focus on the intruder, USA Today reports.

The outlet detailed veteran broadcaster Al Michaels sent the game to a commercial break as officials figured out just how to restart while getting rid of the unwanted visitor.

Game play resumed without incident for the rest of the second quarter as well as the third quarter – before stopping once again as the fourth quarter was about to resume.

Michaels said game officials took an “administrative” timeout the second time around.

“We heard there were drones,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game, the Baltimore Banner reports.

“Is that what you guys heard? We saw them up there. That’s a first. I thought I’d seen it all with the Super Bowl, with the lights going out at the Super Bowl. Now we have drones flying around.”

The Ravens have since declined to comment on whether they’re investigating the matter further.

For the record, the Ravens’ recorded a 34-20 win on the night.