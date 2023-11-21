NBC golf commentator Paul Azinger unexpectedly quit his NBC analyst job on Sunday after he and his agent could not agree on a new contract with the network. But as Azinger heads for the exit, golf influencer Paige Spiranac thinks there may be an open door for her.

After failing to make a dent in pro golf herself, the buxom blond launched a career as a hugely popular “golf influencer” with racy photos on Instagram, amassing nearly four million followers on Instagram and almost a million on X.

I’m wearing a collar so it’s okay to wear on the golf course right? Click the link for more 🔥⛳️-https://t.co/VMs5u0K3kv pic.twitter.com/7b4j7jeHnT — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 23, 2023

With Azinger’s abrupt exit, Spiranac is floating a trial balloon with a post on X reading, “Fine, I’ll step in.”

It is unclear if she was being serious with her post, but she has also said she is “flattered” that many people thought her idea was great.

“I’m a woman of the people. And the people want me to replace Paul Azinger. You can’t deny I’d bring two big attributes to the table. My personality and golf knowledge, of course,” she joked.

I’m a woman of the people. And the people want me to replace Paul Azinger. You can’t deny I’d bring two big attributes to the table. My personality and golf knowledge of course https://t.co/ozehBk9y6o — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 20, 2023

Azinger has reported that NBC offered him less than his previous contract and only offered a contract for a single season.

“Everything they’ve done is to make the telecast less expensive,” a source inside NBC/Comcast said of the preparations for 2024 coverage, according to Sports Illustrated.

“They’re not out to make it better for the viewer. There are more commercials, they’re cutting speed cameras, cutting drones, they don’t have a blimp or an airplane for overhead shots.”

