Steelers Fire Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada After Woeful Offensive Performance Against Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada after the team’s most recent poor performance, a 10-point showing against the Browns.

Canada, who is rumored to have his own burner account to defend himself from critical fans on social media, has guided the Steelers offense to near historically bad offensive statistics. Currently, Pittsburgh ranks 28th in both yards per game and points per game. While many fans point to second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett as the primary reason for that poor performance, Canada has borne the brunt of the criticism.

A possible deal breaker could have been the post-game interview of Steelers running back Najee Harris, who expressed frustration with the team’s low offensive output.

Najee Harris questions how long the Steelers' record will look good if they continue to play like this. "I look like at it like how long is this shit gonna last. It's a good record but this is the NFL. Winning like how we did is not going to get us nowhere." pic.twitter.com/iOpgz9L5dB — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 19, 2023

Canada’s firing also made history. Of course, it’s not the kind of history Canada wanted to make.

The Steelers will reportedly have multiple coaches cooperate to fill Canada’s role.

“No official announcement, but my understanding is the #Steelers are expected to have RB coach Eddie Faulkner take over as OC, with QB coach Mike Sullivan handling play-calling duties,” NFL reporter Tom Pelissero wrote on X.