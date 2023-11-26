CM Punk Makes Shocking Return at WWE Survivor Series After 9-Year Absence from AEW

Nearly one decade after his last appearance, CM Punk made a surprise return to the WWE stage.

While speculation has persisted that Punk would one day return to the stage, that talk remained mere speculation until his theme song pounded out of the speakers at Survivor Series Saturday night.

CM Punk last appeared for WWE in 2014. After he left and even during his time with the production, Punk often complained about bad storylines and poor medical care. The pro wrestling legend’s recent departure from AEW opened up the door to a possible return to the WWE.

A possibility that became a reality Saturday night.

CM PUNK BACK IN WWE! pic.twitter.com/PRBQH6cBmu — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 26, 2023

“This was one of those lightning in a bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it,” WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said in a press conference.

“It didn’t start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen, and then all of a sudden it was happening.”

When referencing the often strained relations between Punk and the WWE, specifically Punk’s 2014 statement that he would never come back to the WWE again, Triple H alluded to the passing of time and how it changes people.

“If you are the same person you were 10 years ago 10 years later, you’ve messed up,” Triple H said.

“Everybody grows, everybody changes. And I’m a different person, he’s a different person, this is a different company and we’re all on the same even starting ground.”

Punk did not wrestle Saturday night, he only made an appearance. But that appearance is enough to fire further speculation that a return to the ring will be in the offing.

Punk, 45, joined AEW in 2021 and left after their event at Wembley Stadium in early 2023.