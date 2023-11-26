VIDEO: Fans Applaud Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Amid Allegations of Improper Relationship with a Child

Fans at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City gave Thunder guard Josh Giddey a warm welcome and loud cheers after he was announced in the starting lineup on Saturday night amid an NBA investigation into whether the 6’8 Australian had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

The investigation stems from an anonymous online report that claimed Giddey had an improper relationship with a female the accuser claimed was underage. One of the pics had a caption that read, “just f*cked Josh Giddey.”

Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can't let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school. pic.twitter.com/gj1LaxRaM0 — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) November 23, 2023

Some X users speculated that the girl pictured with Giddey is 15 years old.

For his part, Giddey declined to address the issue when questioned by reporters at practice on Friday.

“I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Giddey said.

The NBA has not commented further on its investigation aside from league President Micahel Bass’ statement on Friday that the Association was “looking into it.”