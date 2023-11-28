REPORT: Washington State QB Cam Ward Has 10 $1 Million Transfer Offers

According to a report from Fox Sports college football analyst Brock Huard, Washington State quarterback Cam Ward has 10 $1 million offers from D1 schools that want him to transfer and play for them.

Schools that have reportedly contacted him include Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Auburn.

The podcast audio where Huard made the claim can be heard here.

Should he leave Washington State, this would be the second time Ward will have transferred. He has the ability to transfer again because he is a grad transfer. Any of the schools reportedly on Huard’s list would become an instant contender with Ward at the helm. Texas A&M just spent over $70 million paying Jimbo Fisher not to coach. So, one would assume the Aggies would lobby very hard for Ward.

There is no doubt Ward is a star. Chief among his accomplishments this year was an upset victory over Wisconsin and a near upset of archrival Washington in the Apple Cup.

It’s beyond insane that we’re already talking about million-dollar transfers only a couple of years into the NIL era, but here we are. What’s also clear is that this isn’t going away. Desperate schools with vast financial resources will likely fuel a transfer portal arms race that will lead to 19 and 20-year-old kids getting lured to schools by multimillion-dollar NIL deals.

It’s not your daddy’s college football. Heck, it’s not even our college football. But it’s likely here to stay.