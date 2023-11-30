VIDEO: Fox Sports’ Craig Carton Says Dak Prescott Becoming a Father Could be a ‘Distraction,’ Wonders if Girlfriend Could Be a ‘Gold Digger’

Warner Todd Huston

On Tuesday’s Fox Sports 1 The Carton Show, host Craig Carton insisted that it was too much of a “distraction” and a “mistake” for Dak Prescott to have a baby with his girlfriend right before the playoffs.

Prescott spoke about his coming baby last weekend and said he is “super excited” and “beyond blessed” that he is set to have a daughter.

But Carton thought the whole thinks it’s a big mistake.

When the topic of Prescott’s impending bundle of joy came up on the show, Carton was aghast over it all.

“That’s a mistake,” Carton exclaimed, adding, “That changes everything.”

“Why does that change everything?” cohost Willie Colon asked.

Carton responded that his team is now in jeopardy, saying, “There goes the Cowboys’ season.”

Colon was shocked. “Are you not a big fan of fatherhood?” he asked.

Carton tried to pull back.

“I am a big fan of fatherhood,” Carton explained. “I’m blessed with four beautiful, healthy children. You have beautiful kids. You (other hosts) have kids as well …This is a terrible distraction now for Dak Prescott. He’s not married, right? So, now I got a question. Is she a gold digger? She might not be. I gotta question it, right? Number three, you got everything going great. The last thing you need right now is a distraction.

“I hope they have a beautiful, healthy child. Hope it all works out, but this is not what Cowboy fans want to hear,” Catton said.

Fans thought that Carton’s reply about Prescott’s was a bit insensitive.

