On Tuesday’s Fox Sports 1 The Carton Show, host Craig Carton insisted that it was too much of a “distraction” and a “mistake” for Dak Prescott to have a baby with his girlfriend right before the playoffs.

Prescott spoke about his coming baby last weekend and said he is “super excited” and “beyond blessed” that he is set to have a daughter.

Dak Prescott and the mom-to-be have chosen a name for their baby girl, but he won’t reveal it — noting the expected delivery date is in March. On being on an MVP-caliber level as of late: “It’s the dad strength. ☺️” On how his life will change: “It’s super exciting. I… pic.twitter.com/OhFPXiRgu1 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2023

CONGRATS: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos announce they are expecting their first child, a baby girl. “Beyond Blessed,” Dak said in a IG post👏 pic.twitter.com/bFvhkhbQD8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 25, 2023

But Carton thought the whole thinks it’s a big mistake.

When the topic of Prescott’s impending bundle of joy came up on the show, Carton was aghast over it all.

“That’s a mistake,” Carton exclaimed, adding, “That changes everything.”

“Why does that change everything?” cohost Willie Colon asked.

Carton responded that his team is now in jeopardy, saying, “There goes the Cowboys’ season.”

Colon was shocked. “Are you not a big fan of fatherhood?” he asked.

Carton tried to pull back.

“I am a big fan of fatherhood,” Carton explained. “I’m blessed with four beautiful, healthy children. You have beautiful kids. You (other hosts) have kids as well …This is a terrible distraction now for Dak Prescott. He’s not married, right? So, now I got a question. Is she a gold digger? She might not be. I gotta question it, right? Number three, you got everything going great. The last thing you need right now is a distraction.

“I hope they have a beautiful, healthy child. Hope it all works out, but this is not what Cowboy fans want to hear,” Catton said.

Earlier this week Craig Carton said Dak Prescott becoming a father is a "mistake." "This is a terrible distraction now for Dak Prescott. He's not married, right? So now I got to question is she a gold digger?" pic.twitter.com/c8OkbWRTMr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2023

Fans thought that Carton’s reply about Prescott’s was a bit insensitive.

they just be saying anything on sports talk shows lmaoo — dean (@DeanScorpion_) November 30, 2023

Carton is a terrible show it’s awful the guy is just terrible to listen to I don’t understand how he has a show. — Austin Blasy (@AustinBlasy) November 30, 2023

Craig Carton is the worst. pic.twitter.com/M2sRprfMsd — Alex Blasig (@alexblasig) November 30, 2023

This show is one O away from being titled properly. It should always have been called The Cartoon Show. Just look and listen to that host for 30 seconds and you’ll quickly realize it’s unwatchable ️ — Gentleman’s Playbook (@GentsPlaybook) November 30, 2023

Imagine a network so desperate for viewers that they hire Craig Carton, who served federal time for fraud, to discuss #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott becoming a father and label it a mistake. He also accuses his girlfriend of being a gold digger on national television, as if all of this… https://t.co/h5cWIeQty9 — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) November 30, 2023

