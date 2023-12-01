Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Blasted for ‘Classless’ Attempt to Shame Reporter’s Family

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Seattle took a rough loss against the Cowboys on Thursday night. But for Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, the losses continued from there.

With 4:40 left in the fourth quarter, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson beat Adams for a 14-yard touchdown reception that proved decisive in the game. The score prompted SNYtv reporter Connor Hughes to share a video of the play with the caption, “Yikes.”

Pretty innocent, right?

Well, that’s not the way Seahawks safety Jamal Adams saw it. Adams instead took a personal shot at Hughes’ by posting and then deleting a picture of Hughes with his family. Despite his deleting it, the post was captured by media.

Adams was immediately and justifiably blasted on X.

“Yikes,” isn’t exactly a harsh critique. However, social media works both ways. If Adams had a huge problem with what Hughes said he could have come at Hughes himself. But, to go after a guy’s wife or girlfriend in response to a critique about your play is an extremely classless move.

