Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Blasted for ‘Classless’ Attempt to Shame Reporter’s Family

Seattle took a rough loss against the Cowboys on Thursday night. But for Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, the losses continued from there.

With 4:40 left in the fourth quarter, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson beat Adams for a 14-yard touchdown reception that proved decisive in the game. The score prompted SNYtv reporter Connor Hughes to share a video of the play with the caption, “Yikes.”

Pretty innocent, right?

Well, that’s not the way Seahawks safety Jamal Adams saw it. Adams instead took a personal shot at Hughes’ by posting and then deleting a picture of Hughes with his family. Despite his deleting it, the post was captured by media.

This is actually gross..#Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams is attacking a reporter's family because he shared a highlight of him getting beat for a TD by the #Cowboys This crosses a line – Connor didn't go after Adams in any kind of personal way or even said something overly… https://t.co/XCe1C9SG5P pic.twitter.com/1fc26UzHwW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2023

Adams was immediately and justifiably blasted on X.

It’s kind of amazing how mentally and emotionally soft professional athletes can be. — GiantsBlueBlooded (@RealTlkFB) December 1, 2023

Adams gotta be the lamest dude in sports can’t find anyone who rocks with him — gooni (@goonionx) December 1, 2023

Jamal Adams sucking on the field Jamal Adams sucking off the field — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) December 1, 2023

Loser — Pizza Sports Guy (@PizzaSportsGuy) December 1, 2023

lol she looks good what he trolling — Atl Bran (@ATL_Bran) December 1, 2023

“Yikes,” isn’t exactly a harsh critique. However, social media works both ways. If Adams had a huge problem with what Hughes said he could have come at Hughes himself. But, to go after a guy’s wife or girlfriend in response to a critique about your play is an extremely classless move.