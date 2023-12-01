Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Blasted for ‘Classless’ Attempt to Shame Reporter’s Family

Seattle took a rough loss against the Cowboys on Thursday night. But for Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, the losses continued from there.
With 4:40 left in the fourth quarter, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson beat Adams for a 14-yard touchdown reception that proved decisive in the game. The score prompted SNYtv reporter Connor Hughes to share a video of the play with the caption, “Yikes.”
Yikes https://t.co/5INFo8NOWZ
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 1, 2023
Pretty innocent, right?
Well, that’s not the way Seahawks safety Jamal Adams saw it. Adams instead took a personal shot at Hughes’ by posting and then deleting a picture of Hughes with his family. Despite his deleting it, the post was captured by media.
This is actually gross..#Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams is attacking a reporter's family because he shared a highlight of him getting beat for a TD by the #Cowboys
This crosses a line – Connor didn't go after Adams in any kind of personal way or even said something overly… https://t.co/XCe1C9SG5P pic.twitter.com/1fc26UzHwW
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2023
Adams was immediately and justifiably blasted on X.
Jamal Adams being a massive loser isn’t exactly breaking news
— Willy Trill (@WillyTrillEra) December 1, 2023
It’s kind of amazing how mentally and emotionally soft professional athletes can be.
— GiantsBlueBlooded (@RealTlkFB) December 1, 2023
Adams gotta be the lamest dude in sports can’t find anyone who rocks with him
— gooni (@goonionx) December 1, 2023
Jamal Adams sucking on the field Jamal Adams sucking off the field
— SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) December 1, 2023
Loser
— Pizza Sports Guy (@PizzaSportsGuy) December 1, 2023
lol she looks good what he trolling
— Atl Bran (@ATL_Bran) December 1, 2023
“Yikes,” isn’t exactly a harsh critique. However, social media works both ways. If Adams had a huge problem with what Hughes said he could have come at Hughes himself. But, to go after a guy’s wife or girlfriend in response to a critique about your play is an extremely classless move.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.