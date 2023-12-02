Bud Light Tries to Distance Itself from Dylan Mulvaney Disaster with New Ad Featuring Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith

Dylan Gwinn

Bud Light is continuing its attempt to pivot from its disastrous Dylan Mulvaney-led ad campaign of earlier this year by launching a new ad featuring NFL legends Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith.

The ad, announced by Anheuser-Busch on Thursday, will feature Manning and Smith at a bar. Manning decides to buy beers for everyone at the packed bar and distributes them by passing them to fellow drinkers. When it comes time to hurl the last Bud Light, Manning takes aim at one customer who makes a spectacular one-handed grab.

Smith then stands over the fan, signaling touchdown.

“Experiencing the playoffs or the Super Bowl is a special moment for a fan, and I’m happy that Emmitt and I get to be part of Bud Light’s mission to host their largest ever NFL postseason ticket giveaway,” Manning said in a statement.

Bud Light embraced the transition of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year by putting pictures of Mulvaney on their beer cans. Bud Light drinkers responded to the campaign by no longer drinking Bud Light. Sales plummeted and still lurk 25-30 percent below where they were at this point in 2022.

Bud Light’s attempt to distance itself from Mulvaney is not confined to the NFL. The formerly popular Anheuser Busch brand became the official beer of the UFC in October,

