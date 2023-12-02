Deion Sanders Loses Another Key Player as Colorado Continues to Crumble

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Gerad Lichtenhan has decided his days in Boulder are done and has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Lichtenhan is at least the second key player from last year’s squad to bolt the Buffs.

NEWS: Colorado OT Gerad Lichtenhan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. Lichtenhan played the most offensive snaps for the Buffs this season, per @PFFὄ https://t.co/dVqQVHDtWW pic.twitter.com/7PoZDTEWp2 — On3 (@On3sports) December 1, 2023

Lichtenhan, a California native, was among the few Colorado players to survive Sanders’ transfer-heavy overhaul of the team. Though, it’s a reasonable question whether Lichtenhan believes that is a good thing.

The offensive line was the most maligned unit on the team this season as they gave up huge sack numbers (56) and routinely gave rushers free shots on quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Not only that but the group was called out publicly by head coach Deion Sanders, who, instead of offering to coach them up, essentially said he was going to get rid of the offensive line.

“The big picture, you go get new linemen. That’s the picture, and I’ma paint it perfectly.”

Deion Sanders on Colorado’s offensive line struggling to protect Shedeur: “The big picture, you go get new lineman. That's the picture and I'ma paint it perfectly." (via @noskozone) https://t.co/AdMEIK7NKXpic.twitter.com/cWBAriC3Tf — On3 (@On3sports) October 29, 2023

So, Lichtenhan is probably just getting a jump on the inevitable by entering the portal. Though, it’s worth wondering whether Lichtenhan was one of the players Sanders was looking to replace, given that he played more snaps than any other player on the Colorado line.

But regardless, the Colorado tackle has taken that decision out of Deion’s hands.

Other big hits to the Colorado team included the loss of junior linebacker Marvin Ham II, who entered the portal. In addition to the loss of 4-star 2025 QB commit Antwann Hill who reopened his recruitment process.