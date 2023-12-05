Former NFL star and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has called off his engagement to Tracey Edmonds after a four-year run.

Sanders and Edmonds put out a joint statement on her Instagram account, saying that the breakup was amicable and mutual.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” the post read.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!” it added.

Sanders and Edmonds have been a couple for over ten years, sparking a relationship in 2012 that led to an engagement in 2019, which lasted four years until their eventual split.

Sanders issued a gracious comment.

“Love u, Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me,” he wrote. “I appreciate the times we’ve shared, and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.