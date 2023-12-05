REPORT: Tiger Woods, Nike Could End Longtime Partnership by the End of the Month

According to reports, golf great Tiger Woods and long-time sponsor Nike are coming to the end of their relationship.

The golf GOAT and the sportswear giant first inked a deal in 1996, and it is reported that Woods has earned hundreds of millions in endorsement deals since that time, according to Front Office Sports.

Nike has stuck with Woods through five Masters Championships but also through the dark times of marriage troubles, substance abuse issues, car accidents, and numerous injuries that have kept him off the golf course.

If true, the first to report on the break up was the golf podcast “No Laying Up,” which claimed on Monday that next week’s PNC Championship will likely be the last time Nike sponsors Woods.

It was unclear if Nike was dumping Woods or if it was a mutual parting of ways.

Woods has been using gear and footwear from other companies in recent years. He started using FootJoy shoes after his ankle surgery last year and is using clubs by TaylorMade after Nike closed out its club manufacturing line.

Indeed, his choice to go with FootJoey in 2022 raised some eyebrows since he was still under contract with Nike.

Despite the shoe snub, Nike released a statement praising Woods: “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

But Woods has stuck up for Nike in the past, too. Back in 2018, when the left-wing company came under fire for a woke ad with anti-American former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick, Woods called the ad a “beautiful spot.”

