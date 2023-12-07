‘Why Are You Not Helping Someone Who Looks Like You?’: 5-Star Tackle Appeals to Elite Black Recruits to Choose Colorado

Jordan Seaton is the country’s #2 ranked offensive tackle and has chosen to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado. He also believes that other elite black recruits should follow him there.

Seaton, who is black, joined Skip Bayless on Thursday’s edition of Undisputed and directly appealed to other “dawgs” in the 2024 recruiting class to come play for Sanders, a coach who has “done it at the highest level.”

Seaton also thinks recruits should come to Colorado to “help” someone who looks like them.

“You’ve got to believe in Coach Prime,” Seaton said. “Having the opportunity to play with somebody who’s done it at the highest level, gold-jacket level, very few can say they did that. I’ve got two Heisman candidates, Shedeur Sanders [and] Travis Hunter. They’re amazing. You know how they go.

“And if you ain’t rocking with us, and you say you’re a dawg, you claim you’re a dawg, why are you not coming to Colorado? Why are you not helping someone who looks like you?”

No. 1 OT recruit Jordan Seaton has committed to Colorado and has a message for other recruits ὄ “You claim you’re a dog, why you not coming to Colorado? Why you not helping somebody who looks like you?” pic.twitter.com/hqrhsxFQK3 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 7, 2023

According to ESPN, Seaton also considered Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Tennessee.

X users did not take kindly to Seaton playing racial politics with his recruiting decision.

Racist garbage, imagine a white dude signing with Alabama saying he wants to play for a coach who looks like him. — Matt 🌴🐊🍕 (@mattsgoodtweets) December 7, 2023

This guys playing race politics. Why? — Steven (@steviebet) December 7, 2023

Now it’s a race issue?! — Allen Jenerette (@jenerette_allen) December 7, 2023

Whites need not apply.

Got it. — SKR GRAFX (@GrafxSkr) December 7, 2023

Sanders himself made the racial composition of his team an issue after Colorado’s first win of the year by talking about how his “75% African American” roster would be seen as “threatening” and how “they” don’t like that.

“We do things that had never been done, and that makes people uncomfortable,” Sanders said

“When you see a confident black man, sitting up there talking his talk, walking his walk, coaching 75% African Americans in the locker room, that’s kind of threatening. Oh, they don’t like that. Guess what? We gonna consistently do what we do because I’m here and ain’t going nowhere. And I’m about to get comfortable in a minute.”

Deion Sanders to the media:

"When you see a confident black man, sitting up in here, talking his talk, walking his his walk.. coaching 75% African Americans in the locker room. That’s kind of threatening."https://t.co/k81vI5cZaepic.twitter.com/T8MqkpjYch — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2023

There wasn’t much in the way of comfortability after Sanders made those comments. The Buffaloes would go on to win three of their next eleven and miss bowl eligibility.

Seaton is expected to reinforce a woeful Colorado offensive line that gave up a whopping 56 sacks this season.