High School Basketball Player, Older Brother Beat Up Coach After Getting Benched

A Conroe, Texas, teen and his brother have been arrested and charged with beating up a high school basketball coach after the coach benched the player for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jevin Allen, 17, and his older brother Jarrick Allen, 22, are accused of attacking the coach on Dec. 5 in a beating that left the man with injuries to his head, neck, face, and arms, the New York Post reported.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said the Willis High School coach said he benched Jevin “due to his behavior toward an opposing team player.” The benching reportedly “infuriated” the teen and his family.

Officials say that Jevin and his family confronted the coach over the benching, and things escalated until Jevin allegedly punched the coach in the face.

The older brother reportedly jumped into the fight and began punching the coach.

The brothers reportedly ran off after the attack, but police say that after reviewing surveillance video of the incident spurring them to arrest the pair. They were arrested, charged with assaulting a public servant, and were released from the Montgomery County Jail after paying $23,000 bond each.

Jevin is reportedly no longer enrolled at Willis High.

“The investigation is ongoing, but we did determine that the student’s address was no longer valid, so he has been withdrawn from the district. We are deeply saddened by this incident and will not tolerate this behavior from students,” the police said in a statement.

