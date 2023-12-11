17-Year-Old Georgia High School Football Player Found Dead Day Before State Championship Game

A high school football player in Georgia was found dead only a day before the team’s first championship game in more than 25 years.

Brandon Smith, 17, a player on the Manchester High School football team, was reportedly found dead Sunday, but thus far, the circumstances surrounding the death have not been revealed.

Meriwether County School System Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Griffin and Manchester High School Principal Mrs. Suze Neal confirmed the death in a letter to students and parents released on Sunday, WXIA-TV reported.

In their letter, the school officials called Smith a “loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field. He will be deeply missed.”

Meriwether County football player dies on eve of team's state title game. 17-year-old Brandon Smith’s body was found this morning. His coach posted on FB on Sat., he was missing. @GBI_GA assisting Manchester PD. https://t.co/A9oMBSzFbQ pic.twitter.com/OH1nB0wtWv — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) December 10, 2023

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith,” the letter continued. “Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed.”

The school officials also said that they would leave any cause of death announcements up to county officials after an investigation is completed.

Authorities had launched a search for the teen after friends and family members said he had not been seen since Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the site where the teen’s body was found is being processed as a “crime scene.”

Manchester High is set to play in its first state championship game since 1997 and will play Monday at the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the New York Post reported.

