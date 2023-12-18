Former Steeler Rashard Mendenhall Proposes “All-Black vs. All-White” Pro Bowl

Dylan Gwinn

Rashard Mendenhall, the former Steeler running back and 2009 Super Bowl champion, says he is tired of “average white guys” talking about football. He also believes it is time for an “All-Black vs. All-White” Pro Bowl.

The former Steelers back made the comments on X, which is where most insane things are said.

“I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football,” Mendenhall posted. “Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat.”

Former Texan and Cardinal JJ Watt responded to the post, confessing that Team White would struggle in the secondary.

Though, it can be reasonably argued that no one of any race has had any success covering Tyreek.

Rashard Mendenhall is no stranger to causing rifts in social media. In 2011, Mendenhall chastised Americans for celebrating the death of Osama Bin Laden. So, at least Mendenhall is no longer defending terrorists.

Progress?

