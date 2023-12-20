Tom Brady Posts Cryptic ‘Lying Cheating Heart’ Message on Social Media

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has raised eyebrows with a strange post on Instagram about a “lying cheating heart” that he has thus far left unexplained.

On Tuesday, the former New England Patriots star posted a long quote from Muhammad Ali, whose comments about South Africa and against apartheid were delivered before the United Nations in 1978, Fox News reported.

Brady also chose a cryptic title for his Instagram post, writing, “Be proud of the man in the glass.”

“The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart. For what is a man? A man is his heart,” the Ali quote on Brady’s Instagram post reads.

“A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man. A living heart means living man. A dead heart means a dead man. Regardless to a man’s title. Regardless to a man’s rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great then he cannot be great. But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small.”

The post, which comes almost a week before Christmas, was not explained. But Brady has written in other posts about how he has been struggling to cope with the separation from his children since his 2022 divorce from model wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it,” he told Entertainment Tonight, according to Fox News.

“We’re never a finished product. The kids aren’t finished products,” Brady added. “At the end of the day, we’re learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with.”

