Alabama’s Elijah Pritchett Arrested for Knowingly Transmitting STD

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett was arrested in Tuscaloosa Wednesday night.

Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, confirmed that Pritchett, 19, was arrested for knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Pritchett was released on a $500 bond.

According to AL Code § 22-11A-21, “Any person afflicted with a sexually transmitted disease who shall knowingly transmit, or assume the risk of transmitting, or do any act which will probably or likely transmit such disease to another person.”

The accusation against Pritchett was filed on Dember 13, AL.com reports. The University of Alabama did not immediately return a request for comment from AL.com.

Pritchett has taken the majority of snaps at left tackle this season for the Crimson Tide. A highly-touted 5-star prospect from Georgia in 2002, the 312-pounder had to work his way into the starting lineup and carried the load at a critical position on the offensive line.

Knowingly transmitting an STD is a Class C misdemeanor charge in Alabama. If convicted, Pritchett faces three months in jail or fines of up to $500.