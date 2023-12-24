VIDEO: Cowboys’ Micah Parson Explodes on Official After Terrible Roughing the Passer Call

The Cowboys and Dolphins are locked into a pivotal late-season matchup where both 10-win teams are vying to reach the top of the playoff standings in their respective conferences.

But both teams are encountering a significant problem: NFL officiating.

The officials may have already altered the game’s outcome on a play in the second quarter when Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was charged with one of the worst roughing-the-passer calls you’ll ever see.

There’s no foul there. Parsons is within two feet of the QB, and the hit was clean. Unfortunately for Dallas, this bogus call led to a Miami touchdown on the very next play.

The Dolphins were also hit with a terrible roughing call. However, this blown call did not lead to points.

Roughing the passer called here on the Dolphins. #DALvsMIA pic.twitter.com/qCXvOWpcLh — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 24, 2023

Here, you can see Wilkins putting his hands in the air while Prescott grabs the back of his helmet and literally pulls Wilkins down on him.

The Dolphins currently lead the Cowboys 16-10 in the third quarter.