Packers Suspend Jaire Alexander After Coin Toss Controversy Before Panthers Game

The Green Bay Packers suspended star cornerback Jaire Alexander after a debacle involving the coin toss before last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The trouble began when Alexander – who wasn’t named a captain – followed the other captains to midfield for the coin toss. Once there, Alexander called tails and nearly cost the Packers a possession after telling the referees he wanted to start the game on defense.

A lost possession could have well lost the Packers the game, considering they only won the contest because the Panthers ran out of time with a mere three-point lead.

The Packers made it clear how seriously they viewed Alexander’s stunt when General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced his suspension.

Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

“Jaire’s actions before the game in Carolina led us to take this step. As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first.”Alexander hasn’t made a public statement since the announcement of his suspension. However, after the game, he did speak to reporters about going out for the coin toss.

The Packers currently sit at 7-8 with a pivotal matchup against division-rival Minnesota on Sunday night.

