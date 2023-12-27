Packers Suspend Jaire Alexander After Coin Toss Controversy Before Panthers Game

The Green Bay Packers suspended star cornerback Jaire Alexander after a debacle involving the coin toss before last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The trouble began when Alexander – who wasn’t named a captain – followed the other captains to midfield for the coin toss. Once there, Alexander called tails and nearly cost the Packers a possession after telling the referees he wanted to start the game on defense.

A lost possession could have well lost the Packers the game, considering they only won the contest because the Panthers ran out of time with a mere three-point lead.

The Packers made it clear how seriously they viewed Alexander’s stunt when General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced his suspension.

“Jaire’s actions before the game in Carolina led us to take this step. As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first.”Alexander hasn’t made a public statement since the announcement of his suspension. However, after the game, he did speak to reporters about going out for the coin toss.

The Packers currently sit at 7-8 with a pivotal matchup against division-rival Minnesota on Sunday night.