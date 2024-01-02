NFL Ref Brad Allen’s Officiating Crew Assigned to Steelers-Ravens Game Despite Botched Call in Lions-Cowboys Game

Despite botched calls in several games, the most recent of which cost the Lions a win, NFL referee Brad Allen’s officiating crew is being assigned to officiate over the coming Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Allen and his cohorts are set for Saturday’s game.

“Referee Brad Allen and his crew — who last worked Saturday night’s Lions-Cowboys game — have been assigned to Saturday’s Steelers-Ravens game on ESPN. So back on national television,” Schefter wrote on Tuesday.

Last week, Allen decided to flag a play that at first resulted in a game-winning touchdown for the Lions.

Allen called “illegal touching” on a touchdown made by Cowboys tackle Taylor Decker because he claimed that Decker never officially reported to him as eligible on the field ahead of the play.

However, the video clearly showed that Decker approached the ref before the play and that the player fulfilled his obligation under the rules.

Regardless, Allen stuck by his ruling even as most of the sports world called it a botched decision.

The error was so egregious that it was reported the next day that Allen and his crew would be sidelined for the coming post-season games.

It remains to be seen if Allen’s crew will face any blowback from the league for their repeated failings this season.

