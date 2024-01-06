48-Year-Old Woman Dies After Having Leg Impaled on Iron Fence at Philadelphia Sports Complex Bar

A 48-year-old woman died with her leg impaled on an iron gate at the sports complex near a sports bar on Saturday morning.

Police told Fox 29 that the woman was climbing a fence near the sports bars sometime before 2 a.m. when the incident occurred.

2/2 Sources told me woman was climbing fence/gate outside Xfinity Live! Sports bar next to the sports stadiums on Pattison Ave. sometime before 2am. “She got impaled through the leg & was left dangling on fence for as long as five hours before she was found & removed from gate.” pic.twitter.com/3Tq9xsZZqf — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 6, 2024

At some point during her attempt to climb the fence, the woman fell, and her leg was impaled by the iron rod. She dangled from the fence for hours before being discovered unresponsive.

Emergency crews removed the woman from the fence and rushed her to a local hospital. However, attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play.