WATCH: Titans Fans Brawl in Wild Parking Lot Fight

The Titans won the game on Sunday, but this was apparently of no consolation to two older Titans fans who fought it out in a parking lot in a fight for the aged.

As is almost always the case, it’s hard to know precisely what prompted the fisticuffs. However, some of the heated words exchanged during the scrum suggest the insulting of a woman may have set it off.

Unfortunately, one of the females who tried to intervene in the scrap took some hits. It is not uncommon to see people fight at NFL games. It is odd to see both combatants with gray hair.

The two were separated at one point but managed to get around the peacemakers and continue the battle. This was not a fair fight. The larger fan enjoyed considerable advantages in reach and power. Attributes he took full advantage once the fight resumed, sending his opponent to the ground via a right hand to the face.

Plenty of shouts and insults followed, but the knockdown was the official end of the fight as onlookers formed a barrier between the two. It is unknown if any arrests were made.

As for the game, the Titans ended the season on a high note, knocking off the rival Jaguars 28-20 and ending their playoff hopes.