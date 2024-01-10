Pete Carroll Out as Seahawks Head Coach, Will Remain as Advisor

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was one of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. However, his tenure as head coach has ended.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that Carroll would no longer be the team’s head coach. But would remain with the organization in an advisory role.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor.”

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community.”

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the Seahawks managed a winning record despite an injury that kept starting quarterback Geno Smith off the field for a considerable amount of time. Though, at 72, Carroll was the oldest coach in the NFL, and age could have factored into the decision.

During his time with the Seahawks, Carroll led Seattle to a championship in Super Bowl XLVIII and narrowly missed another championship the following year. His overall record since 2010 is an impressive 137-89-1.

Seattle made the playoffs ten times in Carroll’s 14 seasons.

“His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward,” the team continued.

“Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”