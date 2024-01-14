‘Oh He’s P*ssed!’: The Internet reacts to Jerry Jones’ Visible Anger After Cowboys Humiliating Loss to Green Bay

As expected, the Cowboys-Packers game was a blowout. Unexpectedly, it was the Cowboys who got blown out.

The Packers raced to a 27-7 halftime via a fast-paced, deep-ball attacking offense complimented by an explosive running game from Aaron Jones and aided by two interceptions from a defense that seemed determined to make everyone forget about their late-season struggles.

Trailing 48-16 with less than six minutes to go, the Cowboys flurried for two scores to make things look more respectable. But, while things may have looked better on the scoreboard, judging by the expression on Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones’ face, it didn’t really help matters.

Nor did things look any better when Jones walked towards the locker room with his entourage.

Jones’ words couldn’t have been very consoling to head coach Mike McCarthy or QB Dak Prescott.

“I say this to our fans, how much you deserve us not to have this ending,” Jones told reporters immediately after the loss. “In no way have I spent any of my time over the last three hours asking how and why. And what I’m zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were positioned, everybody in this room thought [we] were in a position, to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe get as far as our dreams might take us. We didn’t do it.”

But, speaking of comments, there was no shortage of mockery of Jones and his team on X following the game.

Jerry Jones telling this to Mike McCarthy right now on Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/xr4qIsjgDS — Crazy Bills Fan (@CrazyBillsFan) January 14, 2024

Jerry Jones to Mike McCarthy at halftime pic.twitter.com/QvvGKrz6XL — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 14, 2024

Jerry jones in the press box watching dak prescott get outplayed by Jordan love at home pic.twitter.com/G6e7mGfOT2 — John (@iam_johnw) January 14, 2024

Jerry Jones to Mike McCarthy in about 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/AAfTVR8FjN — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) January 15, 2024

Jerry Jones escorting Mike McCarthy out of the Cowboys stadium after the Packers game. pic.twitter.com/8H91tq30FB — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) January 15, 2024

Jerry Jones arriving on the front lawn of the Belichick place on Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/8McmsA8P3t — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 15, 2024

Jerry Jones at halftime. pic.twitter.com/0IbvubyEdX — Big Action Bill (@BigActionBill) January 14, 2024

Jerry Jones to Mike McCarthy immediately after the game pic.twitter.com/SBxy0kjoF8 — Donald (Tour of 96) (@Donald1996_) January 15, 2024

With Belichick, Vrabel, and other high-profile coaches available, things will likely look much different in Dallas next year.