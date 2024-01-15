Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Helps Rescue Woman After Car Accident

Legendary pro wrestler Hulk Hogan was seen rushing to the scene of a car accident in Florida Sunday to help a victim climb out of her overturned car.

Witnesses say that Hogan was riding in a car on the highway in Clearwater, Florida, when a woman swerved her car, made a somersault, turned over, and then ground to a halt right ahead of them, TMZ reported on Jan. 15.

Apparently, the mighty Hulk jumped out of his car, and he and his pal Jake rushed over to see if they could assist the driver.

Hogan, 70, and Jake, a U.S. Marine, were seen helping the woman squirm out of the destroyed vehicle.

TMZ’s sources told them that Jake helped yank open the driver’s side car door, and then he and Hulk helped get the victim of the crash unbuckled from her car seat and gently pulled her out of the car.

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, jumped to Instagram soon afterward and praised her hubby, writing, “Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us! I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girl’s airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car. By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle.”

The woman they helped pull out of the wrecked car was reportedly a 17-year-old, TMZ added.

“It’s typical for Hulk, he has a big heart,” Hogan’s rep Linda Bose said via email published by USA Today. “He helps and treats people with the highest respect.”

Hogan was again on the news only a few weeks ago when it was announced that he had been baptized and had dedicated his life to Jesus Christ.

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Hogan has been open about his faith for some time.

In an interview in 2021, the wrestler spoke about his relationship with Jesus.

“Once you’re a Christian, you’ve accepted Christ as your Savior. You’re not gonna perish, but you’re gonna have everlasting life. That belief is pretty much the only thing that is real to me,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston