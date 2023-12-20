Hulk Hogan Declares His ‘Total Surrender and Dedication to Jesus’: ‘Greatest Day of My Life’

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has declared his “total” dedication to Jesus Christ.

In a video posted to social media, Hulk Hogan showed himself and family members getting baptized. “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!” he wrote.

Hulk Hogan — whose real name is Terry Eugene Bollea — previously wrote about his faith back in April, when he posted a message about accepting Christ as his savior at the age of 14.

I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God,the main event theme of surrender,service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord… pic.twitter.com/SxcOJJwtRL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 9, 2023

In 2021, the wrestler spoke about his relationship to Jesus in an interview.

“Once you’re a Christian, you’ve accepted Christ as your Savior. You’re not gonna perish but you’re gonna have everlasting life. That belief is pretty much the only thing that is real to me,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, noted tattoo artist and fashion icon Kat Von D recently opened up about her conversion to Christianity, saying she came to appreciate the light she saw in her Christian friends.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com