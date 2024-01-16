VIDEO: Chad Johnson Says Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is the ‘Motherf*ck*ng Problem!’

As the post-mortem on the Cowboys latest postseason collapse continues, former NFL great and podcaster Chad Johnson feels like he knows the source of the “motherf*ck*ng problem”: It’s Jerry Jones.

Speaking on the Nightcap Podcast with co-host Shannon Sharpe, Johnson pointed out that Jerry Jones is the one constant over the Cowboys 29-year drought of failing to reach the conference championship game.

“Guess who the mother f*ck*ing problem is and why they keep losing every single year? Twenty-eight years, guess who the common denominator is? All the pieces to the puzzle every year the Cowboys play good god d*mn football and get sent the f*ck home in the first round, guess who the problem is?” Johnson asked rhetorically.

Sharpe jokingly asked if Jones was the “motherf*ck*r” he was referring to.

“Say his name loud and clear! That’s the problem, Jerry Jones is the reason why they can’t get past the first round. That’s the problem!”

Most owners are a constant over the years, Jones is no different. However, unlike most owners, Jones is also the team president and general manager. He selects the players in the draft, handles trades, and hires coaches.

While some may think that is a lot for an 81-year-old – and they may be right – Jones has put together several teams that are far more talented than some of those assembled by his younger peers.

Nonetheless, those talented teams have not found success in the postseason.

“Jerry I love you,” Johnson continued. “I love the way you conduct business. Go ahead and get in the background and let them boys handle their business from now on.

“Let the boys go out there and play ball. We know who owns the team, don’t put no more added pressure than what already comes with the star on the helmet already. Watch the problem be solved, I guarantee the problem be solved when Jerry stops doing that.”