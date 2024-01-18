‘On the Verge of Tears’: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Accuse Packers Players of Verbal Abuse

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader has accused players from the Green Bay Packers of showering the cheer squad with verbal abuse during last Sunday’s game.

The accusation was leveled by Cowboys cheerleader Darian Lassiter in a viral video posted to TikTok.

“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” Lassiter told her followers in her Jan. 17 video.

“We would be minding our own business, and the Packers would score a touchdown, and they would come up to us — standing on the sidelines, minding our own business, and start yelling at us,” she added.

“I understand the playoffs is a huge deal,” Lassiter said, “I truly get it, but that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window.”

Fellow cheer squad member Jensen Merrill also chimed in by adding a comment to the video, saying, “Literally was on the verge of tears.”

Merrill also posted about the incident to her Instagram page, though it was a bit more cryptic:

As Outkick noted, Green Bay is one of the few teams that have no pro cheerleading team, having ended their formal cheer squad all the way back in 1988. The other six are the Bills, Bears, Browns, Chargers, Giants, and Steelers.

Green Bay does use various Wisconsin college cheer squads on a limited basis.

The Packers have not released a statement on the growing controversy.

The Cowboys lost to the Packers 48-32 Sunday, knocking the Cowboys out of the playoffs.

