REPORT: Bill Belichick to Have Second Interview with Falcons

Bill Belichick
AP Photo/Perry Knotts
Dylan Gwinn

Bill Belichick’s first interview with the Atlanta Falcons went well enough that he is reportedly returning to Atlanta for a second interview.

NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news Thursday morning that the longtime Patriots coach would meet with Falcons Owner Arthur Blank again.

Belichick’s second meeting with the Falcons will be different, however. While his first meeting was one-on-one with Blank, the second meeting will be with the Falcons executive group.

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons Chairman, looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta,...

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons Chairman, looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

While Belichick is believed to be Atlanta’s first choice, the team also interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, among others.

Rumors were rampant after Wild Card weekend that Belichick would be the logical favorite to replace Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after Dallas’ brutal loss to Green Bay. However, somewhat shockingly, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones decided to retain McCarthy.

Did Jones decide to retain McCarthy because he felt the Falcons would hire Belichick and he would have no shot at him?

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups prior to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in...

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups before Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It definitely could be the case.

As it stands, Belichick sits at 333 career wins, only 15 shy of the all-time leader Don Shula.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.