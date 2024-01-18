REPORT: Bill Belichick to Have Second Interview with Falcons

Bill Belichick’s first interview with the Atlanta Falcons went well enough that he is reportedly returning to Atlanta for a second interview.

NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news Thursday morning that the longtime Patriots coach would meet with Falcons Owner Arthur Blank again.

Belichick’s second meeting with the Falcons will be different, however. While his first meeting was one-on-one with Blank, the second meeting will be with the Falcons executive group.

While Belichick is believed to be Atlanta’s first choice, the team also interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, among others.

Rumors were rampant after Wild Card weekend that Belichick would be the logical favorite to replace Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after Dallas’ brutal loss to Green Bay. However, somewhat shockingly, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones decided to retain McCarthy.

Did Jones decide to retain McCarthy because he felt the Falcons would hire Belichick and he would have no shot at him?

It definitely could be the case.

As it stands, Belichick sits at 333 career wins, only 15 shy of the all-time leader Don Shula.