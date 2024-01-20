VIDEO: Novak Djokovic Drills Winning Shot After Woke Heckler Tells Him to Get Vaxed

The next time someone tries to throw Novak Djokovic’s concentration, they should try bringing up something other than his vax status because that doesn’t work.

On Friday, at the Australian Open, Djokovic was serving at match point against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry when a woke heckler shouted, “Get vaccinated, mate.”

After taking a momentary step back, Djokovic then fired a rocket of a shot to get the ace and the win.

Apparently, Djokovic is doing just fine without the vaccine!

Social media commentators were quick to celebrate Djokovic’s brilliant response to the woke heckler and dunk on Australia for its history of abuse of Djokovic and slavish adherence to vaccine mandates.

Australia will carry its shame for years for how they treated this champion — Athanasios Stoukas (@StoukasTom) January 20, 2024

Legend, actions not words. In the arena not in the stands. — yoelmonaro (@yoelmonaro) January 20, 2024

After he hit that ACE, Djoko should have said: “Get boosted, mate!” — Chad Nagle (@chadnagleesq) January 20, 2024

GOAT. — Howard Roark (@RedTie2024) January 20, 2024

Djokovic was famously deported from Australia in 2022 after refusing to get vaccinated. Making his stone-cold ace in the face of a heckler and subsequently advancing to the quarterfinals all the more poetically just.