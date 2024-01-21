VIDEO: Travis Kelce Makes Heart Hands, Blows Kiss to Taylor Swift After Scoring TD

On Sunday, Travis Kelce did what he hadn’t done in a long time: He scored a touchdown. Then, because he is apparently on a quest to nauseate every football fan in America, he flashed heart hands and blew a kiss to his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

After chucking the ball into the stands, Kelce made his way back to the Chiefs sidelines, where he raised his hands to the luxury box housing his brother, girlfriend, and family, and made heart hands.

The touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce moved the pair into elite, historic NFL company. Now, Mahomes and Kelce are tied with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the all-time lead in postseason touchdowns with 15.

The touchdown reception was Kelce’s first since Kansas City’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20.

Kelce finished the game with 5 catches for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Next Sunday, the Chiefs will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens for a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.