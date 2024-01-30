Racehorse Tests Positive for Meth, PETA Wants Trainer Banned

A winning racehorse has tested positive for methamphetamine after a recent victory, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for the trainer to be permanently banned.
Gardy’s Legacy tested positive for the banned substance after his win at the MGM Northfield Park on September 3. The specific substance in question – D-methamphetamine – is a Class 1A offense.
The Ohio State Racing Commission suspended Legacy’s trainer, Samuel Shillaci, for one year for the offense.
However, that punishment isn’t considered anywhere near severe enough for PETA, who is demanding Shillaci’s permanent ban.
“By permanently barring Schillaci from competing in Ohio, you would create a safer environment for all participants.”
Despite the passionate pleas of the radical animal rights organization, the Ohio State Racing Commission informed Fox 8 in Cleveland that the one-year ban is the maximum punishment allowed by law, and no further punishment could legally be considered.
