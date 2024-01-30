Racehorse Tests Positive for Meth, PETA Wants Trainer Banned

A winning racehorse has tested positive for methamphetamine after a recent victory, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for the trainer to be permanently banned.

Gardy’s Legacy tested positive for the banned substance after his win at the MGM Northfield Park on September 3. The specific substance in question – D-methamphetamine – is a Class 1A offense.

The Ohio State Racing Commission suspended Legacy’s trainer, Samuel Shillaci, for one year for the offense.

However, that punishment isn’t considered anywhere near severe enough for PETA, who is demanding Shillaci’s permanent ban.

Kathy Guillermo. “This small administrative fine and suspension aren’t commensurate with such a serious violation,” said PETA Senior Vice PresidentKathy Guillermo.