Racehorse Tests Positive for Meth, PETA Wants Trainer Banned

A winning racehorse has tested positive for methamphetamine after a recent victory, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for the trainer to be permanently banned.

Gardy’s Legacy tested positive for the banned substance after his win at the MGM Northfield Park on September 3. The specific substance in question – D-methamphetamine – is a Class 1A offense.

The Ohio State Racing Commission suspended Legacy’s trainer, Samuel Shillaci, for one year for the offense.

However, that punishment isn’t considered anywhere near severe enough for PETA, who is demanding Shillaci’s permanent ban.

“This small administrative fine and suspension aren’t commensurate with such a serious violation,” said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo.
“Administering meth endangers a horse’s life, and trainers who treat a horse so callously will do the same to others, too. The commission should consider not only the safety of Gardy’s Legacy A but also that of all the other horses in Schillaci’s barn.”Guillermo continued, “Those who demonstrate such cruelty even one time show a clear disregard for the regulations and shouldn’t be granted the privilege of competing in your state ever again.
“By permanently barring Schillaci from competing in Ohio, you would create a safer environment for all participants.”

Despite the passionate pleas of the radical animal rights organization, the Ohio State Racing Commission informed Fox 8 in Cleveland that the one-year ban is the maximum punishment allowed by law, and no further punishment could legally be considered.

